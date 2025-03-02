CM Majhi launches projects worth Rs 375 crore in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a total of 158 projects worth Rs 375 crore for the development of Kaptipada sub-division under tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.

Attending the ‘Vikash Pathe Mayurbhanj’ programme at Patpur village in Kaptipada here, Majhi inaugurated 52 projects worth Rs 100 crore and laid foundation stones for 106 others by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, at a cost of Rs 275 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the projects will play a crucial role in development of the region and give impetus to the vision of a developed Odisha by 2036. “These projects will create a new stream of development in Kaptipada sub-division and act as a major step towards building a wealthy Odisha,” he added.

The projects include development of anganwadi centres, provision of water reservoir, public service centres, healthcare service centres and cooperative societies. He also inaugurated a community centre for preservation of art and culture of the Bathudi community.

Expressing his emotional connection with Udala, the chief minister said he shared a deep and special bond with the area. “Even before becoming an MLA, I had a close connection with this land, its language, culture and traditions. Mayurbhanj is my second home,” he said.

The chief minister said Odisha was on a new path of development, with schemes like Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya, Madho Singh Scholarship Yojana, Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY, and the new education policy already benefitting the people. New schemes like Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, Jagannath Darshan Seva and Model Rice Procurement Centres are in the pipeline, Majhi said.