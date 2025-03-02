CM Majhi launches projects worth Rs 375 crore in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a total of 158 projects worth Rs 375 crore for the development of Kaptipada sub-division under tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.
Attending the ‘Vikash Pathe Mayurbhanj’ programme at Patpur village in Kaptipada here, Majhi inaugurated 52 projects worth Rs 100 crore and laid foundation stones for 106 others by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, at a cost of Rs 275 crore.
Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the projects will play a crucial role in development of the region and give impetus to the vision of a developed Odisha by 2036. “These projects will create a new stream of development in Kaptipada sub-division and act as a major step towards building a wealthy Odisha,” he added.
The projects include development of anganwadi centres, provision of water reservoir, public service centres, healthcare service centres and cooperative societies. He also inaugurated a community centre for preservation of art and culture of the Bathudi community.
Expressing his emotional connection with Udala, the chief minister said he shared a deep and special bond with the area. “Even before becoming an MLA, I had a close connection with this land, its language, culture and traditions. Mayurbhanj is my second home,” he said.
The chief minister said Odisha was on a new path of development, with schemes like Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya, Madho Singh Scholarship Yojana, Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY, and the new education policy already benefitting the people. New schemes like Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, Jagannath Darshan Seva and Model Rice Procurement Centres are in the pipeline, Majhi said.
“The government has made a strategy to realise its vision of a developed Odisha by 2036 following the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, and ensuring qualitative improvement in the life of ordinary people,” the chief minister said.
The event also observed one minute of silence to offer prayers to late Odia cine actor Uttam Mohanty. Condoling his death, Majhi said it was an irreparable loss for the state and the film industry. On the occasion, Majhi also handed over Rs 1 lakh assistance under the Mukhyamantri Janjati Jeevika Mission to local beneficiaries Heera Singh and Ganeshwar Singh.
Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik, who was present at the programme, said the government aims to bring development to every village and ensure pucca houses and clean drinking water for every household under the Vikashit Gaon Vikashit Odisha scheme.
Several dignitaries including Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mahanta, MLAs Prakash Soren, Sanatan Bijuli, Bhadav Hansdah, Sanjali Murmu, Akhil Chandra Nayak and Fakir Mohan Naik also spoke on the occasion. Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei delivered the welcome speech, while Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say proposed the vote of thanks.
Later in the day, Majhi visited Khiching temple and offered prayers to Maa Kichakeswari and later attended the Khiching Mahotsav.
As per sources, he halted at the Ramtirtha Forest IB for the night after a meeting with party workers. On Sunday, Majhi will flag off a mini marathon at Ramtirtha in Jashipur, to be organised by authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve to raise awareness among people on protection of forests and wildlife and prevention of forest fire.