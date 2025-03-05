Odisha CM Mohan Majhi invites Naveen Patnaik to Biju Babu’s birth anniversary event

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the raging controversy over the change in the date of celebration of Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5 to April 24, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday invited leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to attend the state-level function to be organised by the Odisha government in memory of Biju Patnaik.

The CM wrote to the LoP, inviting him to join as a ‘distinguished guest’ at the state-level event at Jayadev Bhavan to celebrate the legendary leader’s birth anniversary on March 5 which was earlier observed as Panchayati Raj Diwas.

“The state government will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, a great son of Odisha, on March 5. A state-level event is being organised at Jayadev Bhavan from 7 pm to celebrate the legendary leader. I would request you to grace the occasion as a distinguished guest,” the CM wrote.