Nine injured in blast at Tata Steel plant in Odisha

JAJPUR: An explosion in the steel melting shop (SMS) of Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant left nine workers injured on Friday.

According to initial reports, the employees were working at the SMS when the explosion took place around 11.30 am. The workers sustained burn injuries, and were immediately rushed to Tata Steel Medica Hospital in Kalinganagar for treatment.

“Nine individuals were injured in the incident and were immediately taken to Tata Steel Medica Hospital for medical attention and one has already been discharged after first aid. The rest injured are undergoing treatment. The medical team is currently attending to the injured and has confirmed that everyone is now out of danger,” said Tata Steel in a statement.

The company further informed that the incident has been reported to the authorities concerned and family members of the injured persons have been notified.

The incident site has been barricaded and internal investigation is underway, it added.

While the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, Kalinganagar police and officials from local administration have reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.