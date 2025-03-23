PEO arrested for embezzlement of Rs 3.26 crore funds, betting in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Vigilance officials arrested Debananda Sagar, a suspended panchayat executive officer (PEO), for embezzling government funds to the tune of Rs 3.26 crore on Saturday.
Sagar misappropriated funds worth Rs 1.71 crore and Rs 1.55 crore from Talnegi and Podapadar gram panchayats respectively during his posting as PEO at both places under Thuamul-Rampur block of Kalahandi. He reportedly used the money for betting on cricket through an online portal, Fairplay.
By forging the sarpanchs’ signatures, he had allegedly transferred money from the accounts of the 15th Central Finance Commission and the 5th State Finance Commission to his personal account at Dharamgarh Bazar branch of State Bank of India using online transfer and made withdrawals through the public finance management system (PFMS).
This embezzlement came to light during investigation of an earlier case in 2023 where Sagar was booked by Vigilance for misappropriating government funds worth Rs 1.04 crore while serving as PEO in Badachhatrang, Birikot, and Pahadpadar under Lanjigarh block. He was placed under suspension for the misconduct.
During investigation, further evidence of fund misappropriation emerged, following which the Vigilance registered two more cases against him.