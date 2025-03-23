PEO arrested for embezzlement of Rs 3.26 crore funds, betting in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Vigilance officials arrested Debananda Sagar, a suspended panchayat executive officer (PEO), for embezzling government funds to the tune of Rs 3.26 crore on Saturday.

Sagar misappropriated funds worth Rs 1.71 crore and Rs 1.55 crore from Talnegi and Podapadar gram panchayats respectively during his posting as PEO at both places under Thuamul-Rampur block of Kalahandi. He reportedly used the money for betting on cricket through an online portal, Fairplay.

By forging the sarpanchs’ signatures, he had allegedly transferred money from the accounts of the 15th Central Finance Commission and the 5th State Finance Commission to his personal account at Dharamgarh Bazar branch of State Bank of India using online transfer and made withdrawals through the public finance management system (PFMS).