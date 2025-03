BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly gherao protest of Congress, the first big show under newly-appointed state chief Bhakta Charan Das, turned violent as party activists clashed with police, leaving 15 cops and many protesters injured here on Thursday.

For an hour, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the road leading to the state Assembly, turned into a battlefield as hundreds of Congress workers resorted to stone pelting and hurled chairs after breaking the security barricades prompting a baton-charge by a huge posse of policemen.

Police used water cannons before firing teargas shells to disperse the agitators who were making an attempt to scale the barricades and proceed towards the Assembly which is currently in session. With the situation getting chaotic, police took the Pradesh Congress Committee president Das, state-in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Md Moquim into preventive custody. All of them were later released.

The Congress had earlier given the protest call seeking constitution of a House Committee to investigate growing crimes against women under the BJP government. Fourteen of its MLAs were also suspended from the Assembly for their alleged unruly behaviour on the floor of the House over the same demand.

Earlier in the day, a massive rally taken out from Ram Mandir Square converged at Lower PMG Square where a public meeting was held. At about 12.45 pm, the party workers tried to break the barricades prompting the police to resort to baton-charge. After an hour of violent protest, the police managed to vacate the area.