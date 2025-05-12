BJD, Congress raise questions on ceasefire declaration by Donald Trump

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD and the state Congress on Sunday raised questions over declaration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan by US president Donald Trump and said that the country should not be dictated by any third party.

Senior BJD leader and former minister Prasanna Acharya said, “Only India holds the right to make such decisions and declarations. India should not bow down under pressure from any country, be it USA or Russia, as it is an independent, proud and capable country.”

Another BJD leader and former minister Arun Sahoo said that the Centre should take the opposition parties into confidence about the present situation in the war. He said that hours after the ceasefire was announced, fresh firing and drone attack was resorted by Pakistan and the Centre should make the situation clear.

Sahoo reiterated the BJD’s support for action taken by the Centre to abolish terrorism from the country. He added that the emerging situation has also made it clear that all communities have stood united with the country in these hour of crisis.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also questioned the announcement of the ceasefire by a third country. He said that the state government should convene a special Assembly session so that all political parties express solidarity with the Centre in its fight against terrorism.