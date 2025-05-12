Dacoity behind youth’s murder in Odisha's Baranga, five held

CUTTACK: Two days after a 23-year-old youth was beaten to death near Basulei temple within Baranga police limits, police on Sunday arrested five members of a dacoity gang for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Police said the accused - Babu Prasad Sahu (27), Sunil Yadav (23), Sujit Behera (20), Gagan Kumar Das (26) and Soumya Ranjan Das (25), all belong to Cuttack. The deceased is SK Rahil of Dewan Bazar within Lalbag police limits. The accused had also torched the vehicle Rahil and his friends were travelling in.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the accused killed Rahil as he resisted their dacoity bid. The incident had occurred on Friday at around 4 am. SK Rahil along with his two friends - Md Sahil and Lalu - was going in a car when the accused intercepted them on the Puri canal road with the intention to rob them.