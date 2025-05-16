Odisha government faces backlash over SEBC quota exclusion in professional courses

BHUBANESWAR: The move of the state government to provide 11.25 per cent reservation in higher education for socially and educationally backwards classes (SEBC) students has drawn a huge backlash from the Opposition as well as the OBC population for leaving medical, technical and professional courses out of its purview.

The BJD and Congress on Thursday charged the BJP government of betraying the OBCs who constitute 54 per cent of the state’s population.

“The state government’s reservation policy for OBC/SEBC students is a cruel joke. Announcement of the the cabinet decision by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for providing 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBC in higher education excluding medical, engineering and other professional courses is a complete betrayal of the 54 per cent of the population,” said senior Congress leader and former Union minister Srikant Jena.

Debunking the state government’s argument that it cannot exceed the 50 per cent cap on reservation put by the Supreme Court, Jena, a strong votary for OBC quota, said quantum of reservation is derived from Article -16 of the Constitution.

Quoting Article 16 (4) of the Constitution, Jena said, “Nothing in this article shall prevent the State from making any provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens which, in the opinion of the State, is not adequately represented in the services under the State.”