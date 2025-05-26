NHAI changes coastal highway project once again, cancels bids

BHUBANESWAR : The much-awaited Odisha coastal highway is set to be delayed further as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has once again cancelled the tenders floated for four segments of the first half of the 346-km project reportedly due to last minute change in plans over traffic volume.

Although the tender annulment notice issued by manager (tech) of NHAI-Odisha circle attributed the cancellation to administrative reasons, sources said, the bids were cancelled a day before the scheduled opening on Friday due to significant changes in the detailed project report (DPR).

“The coastal highway being planned as an alternative and parallel carriageway to the existing NH-16 will be developed as a two-lane paved shoulder access controlled highway instead of the earlier four-lane design. The DPR is being modified accordingly,” sources told The New Indian Express.

Interestingly, the NHAI dropped the plan to develop it as a four-lane highway, a month after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a meeting here to convert the proposed six-lane Bhubaneswar-Puri highway to eight-lane with additional service roads and the two-lane coastal highway to four-lane.

Already delayed by over a decade, the most ambitious coastal highway plan was subjected to last minute change on traffic considerations as the project proponent after a recent impact assessment study believed that the highway may not have the required traffic volume for a four-lane road as NH-16 has already been widened to a six-lane carriageway.