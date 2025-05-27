ISKCON will get reply from Srimandir priests on Rath Yatra, says Gajapati

BHUBANESWAR/PURI : Amidst International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) holding untimely Rath Yatras in different parts of the world, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Monday said the priests of Shree Jagannath Temple will send a reply to ISKCON to reach a consensus on holding the festival as per the shrine’s schedule.

Addressing mediapersons, the Gajapati said the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had taken up the issue with governing body commission of ISKCON at West Bengal’s Mayapur in December last year and priests of both the Srimandir and ISKCON had met again in March this year.

During the March meeting, Srimandir priests had provided them details of all the scriptures and the well-established traditions which mandate that Rath Yatra should be celebrated on the ‘tithi’ that Srimandir follows.

“However, ISKCON priests had some more doubts which our priests in Srimandir have agreed to clarify through a letter. This letter will be submitted to the ISKCON governing body commission soon. Hopefully, they will agree to follow the Srimandir tradition for Rath Yatra,” the Puri king said. He added that in case ISKCON does not agree, the Srimandir administration will check if any legal help can be taken on the issue.

ISKCON holds Rath Yatra as per the Srimandir schedule in all its temples within the country but when it comes to its temples in other countries, there is no fixed schedule.

“We are happy that hundreds of new Jagannath temples have come up in many foreign countries, and many more are in the line but they should follow the traditions and rituals as per the prescribed norms practised in the Srimandir,” he added.