PSO of Koraput MLA placed under suspension for blank fire, BJD demands legislator’s arrest

NUAPADA: With Nuapada headed for a high-voltage bypoll, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha’s personal security officer (PSO) was placed under suspension on Saturday after allegedly firing into air during a commotion in Komna town on Friday.
The incident prompted opposition BJD to demand immediate arrest of MLA Machha who represents the BJP.
Locals reported the firing incident at a hotel near the Old Block Chhak area in Komna town late on Friday evening, sparking panic amid the charged poll atmosphere.
Eyewitnesses said that Dambaru Hantal, the BJP MLA’s PSO, was present with an acquaintance when a group of persons got into an altercation with him. As the argument escalated, Hantal allegedly fired a blank round, causing panic in the area.
While the crowd dispersed, police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
The PSO’s service weapon was later seized, and a case was registered against him under Arms act at Komna police limits.
IG (Northern Range) Himansu Lal said, a case was registered and following preliminary inquiry, Koraput SP suspended the PSO and initiated departmental proceedings against him.
“The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation and whether the firearm was used in self-defence is being verified,” he added.
Meanwhile, BJD leader Lekhashree Samanasinghar accused the BJP of using the administrative machinery as a political tool and attempting to create a climate of fear by threatening opposition leaders.
Addressing a media conference in Bhubaneswar, she alleged that the police administration is targeting BJD leaders and workers, conducting warrantless searches and frequent vehicle checks while BJP leaders are allowed to act with impunity as if they are above law.
The recent firing incident is a reflection of the government’s attempt to win the election through intimidation and violence, she added.
A delegation of Congress also met Komna IIC and demanded that the PSO be kept away from Nuapada to maintain peace and harmony and sought strong action against him.