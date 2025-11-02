PSO of Koraput MLA placed under suspension for blank fire, BJD demands legislator’s arrest

NUAPADA: With Nuapada headed for a high-voltage bypoll, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha’s personal security officer (PSO) was placed under suspension on Saturday after allegedly firing into air during a commotion in Komna town on Friday.

The incident prompted opposition BJD to demand immediate arrest of MLA Machha who represents the BJP.

Locals reported the firing incident at a hotel near the Old Block Chhak area in Komna town late on Friday evening, sparking panic amid the charged poll atmosphere.

Eyewitnesses said that Dambaru Hantal, the BJP MLA’s PSO, was present with an acquaintance when a group of persons got into an altercation with him. As the argument escalated, Hantal allegedly fired a blank round, causing panic in the area.

While the crowd dispersed, police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The PSO’s service weapon was later seized, and a case was registered against him under Arms act at Komna police limits.