Odisha SI recruitment scam: Mastermind claims Rs 1,000 crore job racket operated during BJD govt

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged mastermind of the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam Sankar Prusty claimed on Sunday that job racket to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore operated during the previous (BJD) government.

While being escorted out of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here by the Crime Branch (CB) officers after his arrest from Uttarakhand on Saturday, Prusty said, “I have all the evidence against the persons who conspired together to cancel the SI recruitment examination. I will submit the evidence to the state government.”

Prusty claimed he was not hiding and fighting the case legally by filing pre-arrest bail applications in the Orissa High Court and the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the CB questioned a few suspects and Prusty together to elicit more information about the ‘syndicate’ which is believed to be behind the scam. Sources said, Prusty, who went off police radar after the fraud came to the fore, had reportedly taken the help of a monk to escape to Nepal.

After the scam was busted, he went into hiding in New Delhi, but later went to Uttarakhand and from there, he escaped to Nepal to evade arrest. He reportedly told the monk, who was heading towards Nepal, that he was in some trouble and hitchhiked in the latter’s car.

“We were aware that he was staying in a homestay in Nepal since the last few days and maintaining a very low profile. In fact, he was very hardly coming out of the homestay,” said the CB sources.