Odisha balcony collapse: Panel given 24 hours to submit report

CUTTACK: A day after the balcony of an old apartment caved in, claiming the lives of three members of a family including a four-year-old child near Hadi Bandhu School in Mani Sahu Chhak area, Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde on Sunday constituted a four-member committee to probe into the incident.

Headed by additional commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Kalpataru Behera, the panel also comprises the superintending engineer, R&B, Cuttack, city engineer of CMC and the assistant town planner, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). They have been entrusted with the charge of probing the structural aspects and necessary permissions of the building, and asked to submit report in this regard within 24 hours of issuance of the order.

“The committee shall examine the structural soundness and stability of the building/structure involved in the incident, verify the permission obtained from competent authorities and their compliance with approved plan and building norms,” read the order issued by the office of the collector and district magistrate, Cuttack.

The probe panel has been asked to fix responsibility, note deviation or negligence if any, and submit a detailed report with all findings and recommendations within the next 24 hours through the CMC commissioner and CDA vice-chairman. “Since original permission was issued through CDA, relevant records may be obtained from the agency’s office,” noted the order of the collector.