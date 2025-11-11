Minor among two held for burglary; stolen gold, cash worth Rs 30 lakh recovered

BARGARH: In a swift breakthrough, Padampur police on Monday recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash worth around Rs 30 lakh within 24 hours after a house was burgled in Jamla village.

Police also arrested two persons - a juvenile and 19-year-old Jaga Meher of Jamla- on charges of looting the house of one Chanchal Kumar Meher (33) on Sunday.

Police said Chanchal lodged a complaint on Sunday evening stating that he and his family members had gone to Nrusinghnath in Paikmal in the morning. Taking advantage of their absence, miscreants broke into their house in Jamla village and decamped with gold jewellery and Rs 40,000 cash.

Basing on his complaint, police registered a case under sections 331, 305 and 3 (5) of the BNS and started investigation. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Jaga and the juvenile in the evening.