Human space missions will accelerate India’s industrial, R&D growth: Astronaut Shukla

BHUBANESWAR: India is progressing towards conducting its own human spaceflight mission and aims to land an Indian on the Moon by 2040, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the SAITED event organised by SAI International School, Indian Air Force Group Captain Shukla said the human space mission aligns with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and, once operational, will lift the country’s industries, R&D and several other sectors.

“These missions are going to be extremely complex and students of this generation have a huge role to play in making them happen,” he said. “We want to see an Indian landing on the Moon and we have to make it happen together. So, going forward from this time, I would urge you to be curious and excited about space and science,” astronaut Shukla told the students.

The astronaut selected for India’s first human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan also encouraged students, saying they could choose any profession to be part of future space missions.

"Your chance to be part of a future space exploration isn’t limited to just being an astronaut. There are multiple other domains including nutritionist, designer, space physical educator as well as someone practising space medicine through which you can contribute to the mission,” he said.