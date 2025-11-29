Kharif paddy procurement hits a roadblock in Odisha's Sambalpur, Bargarh

SAMBALPUR: Kharif paddy procurement in western Odisha districts stumbled at the very first step, with both Sambalpur and Bargarh unable to begin operations on Friday.

In Sambalpur, the kharif procurement failed to take off after millers refused to lift stock from the mandis, leaving farmers in the lurch.

Despite prior announcement of the date by the district administration, when the farmers arrived at Bareipali regulated market committee (RMC) with loaded vehicles, millers declined to accept the paddy.

Farmers alleged that millers not only declined to lift the stock but also walked out of a meeting held with the civil supplies officer (CSO) and farmer representatives. With no option left, the farmers staged demonstration for over six hours and later abandoned their harvested paddy in the mandi and returned home, triggering widespread resentment.

Farmer leaders accused the government for the mess. “The administration fixed the procurement date but the process did not start. Millers have no role in buying paddy from farmers; the Civil Supplies department purchases it and hands it over to millers. It clearly shows the government has no control over paddy procurement as millers refused to accept the stock,” said Byomkesh Thakur, president of Sambalpur Krushak Suraksha Sangathan.