Kidnapping accounts for 41% crime against children in Odisha, says NCRB report

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continues to witness a higher incidence of crimes against children, a majority of whom are reported to have either gone missing or kidnapped.

The state saw 8,577 crimes against children in 2023, up from 8,240 cases in 2022 and 7,899 cases in 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)-2023 report released on Monday.

Kidnapping was the highest recorded crime, with 5,978 IPC cases reported that year involving 5,979 children, at a rate of 41.5 per one lakh kids population. Over 5,905 of these were general abductions, including 5,871 instances where the missing children were deemed kidnapped. Sixty minor girls were kidnapped to be compelled for marriage.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POCSO Act, a total of 2,381 cases were reported involving 2,391 children. Of them, 1,631 cases were filed under Section 4 & 6 of the POCSO Act that cover the offence of rape and all these crimes involved girls. Section 4 & 6 of the Act pertain to penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault, respectively.