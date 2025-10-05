VHP calls 12-hour Cuttack bandh on Monday; seeks transfer of DCP, collector over immersion violence

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called a 12-hour Cuttack Bandh on Monday besides demanding immediate transfer of the DCP and the district collector following the violence during the Durga idol immersion ceremony at Dargha Bazaar on Friday night.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, the VHP attributed the incident to the failure of police and district administration in maintaining law and order. “Six persons including the DCP were injured in the clash. The city has not witnessed such an incident in the recent past. To protest the failure of the Cuttack DCP and the collector in ensuring a peaceful immersion ceremony, we have decided to observe a 12-hour bandh on Monday,” said president of the VHP Mahanagar unit, Basudev Behera.

The district BJP too, held a meeting at the Circuit House on the issue. Condemning the incident, the party leaders alleged it was a pre-planned conspiracy by some anti-socials to tarnish the image of the city and damage its heritage and pride. “The state government has taken the incident seriously. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also held a discussion with the administration and is monitoring the situation. All the injured persons will be provided free treatment. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” they said.

District BJP president Sukanta Biswal, Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, senior leader Nayan Kishore Mohanty, former city BJP president Lalatendu Badu and state BJP Minority Morcha president Sikandar Ali were present in the meeting.