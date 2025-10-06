Three members of a family injured in explosion at illegal firecracker-making unit in Odisha

BARIPADA: Three persons of a family suffered serious burn injuries in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Baisinga area of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The injured are Anil Das (38), his wife Krishna Das (30) and brother Sunil Das (25) of Bachhuripada village under Baisinga police limits.

Police said the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit was operating from Anil’s house since a long time. His family was engaged in supplying crackers to various places across Mayurbhanj besides neighbouring Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Sources said at around 11 am, Anil was busy preparing firecrackers while his wife and brother were packing those in boxes. All of a sudden, the crackers caught fire accidentally, leading to a powerful explosion. While the asbestos roof and walls of the house were completely destroyed, the trio suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

On hearing the loud explosion, villagers reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to the nearby Baisinga hospital. Anil was later shifted to FM medical college and hospital as his condition was critical.

On being informed, a team of fire services personnel from Betnoti reached Bachhuripada village. Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal and IIC of Baisinga police station Barini Das also rushed to the spot for investigation.

IIC Das said a scientific team from Baripada inspected the blast site to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. Further investigation is underway.