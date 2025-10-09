Six teams formed to hunt down killers of BJP leader Pitabasa Panda

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police has formed six teams to nab the two motorcycle-borne miscreants who gunned down senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda in a crowded area of Brahmanagar on Monday night.

SP Saravana Vivek M on Wednesday said the six teams comprise one additional SP, three deputy SPs, as many inspectors and other officers. They are assisting DSP Priyas Chhotray who is the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

Vivek further said police have analysed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and gathered some vital clues. The bullet retrieved from Pitabasa’s body during autopsy was also sent for test by ballistic experts to ascertain the type of firearm used in the crime. A murder case has been registered in Baidyanathpur police station and some suspects are being questioned. Investigation is underway from all angles with technical support, said the SP.

Unconfirmed sources said Pitabasa’s murder was preplanned, the blueprint of which was prepared well in advance. The two killers, believed to be sharp shooters, had conducted a recce of the area near the BJP leader’s residence at Brahmanagar before executing the murder. They waited at the crime scene for around two hours before gunning down Pitabasa.