BJD cries ‘horse trading’ after Jay switches to BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday reacted sharply to Jay Dholakia joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a classic case of ‘horse trading’.

Shortly after Dholakia junior’s induction into the BJP, senior BJD leader and former minister Pratap Jena told reporters at a media conference in the party office that Jay sold himself to the saffron party.

“Had his father (Rajendra Dholakia) been alive today, he would not have appreciated this. Rajendra babu was a committed BJD leader known for his service to the people of Nuapada. Jay’s joining BJP will not make much of a difference to the BJD. Nuapada people will give a fitting reply at the right time,” Jena said.

He further added that the BJP is poaching leaders from the BJD as the saffron party is facing a crisis of leaders. The people of Nuapada are watching everything and will give a befitting reply, he said.