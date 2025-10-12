BJD cries ‘horse trading’ after Jay switches to BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday reacted sharply to Jay Dholakia joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a classic case of ‘horse trading’.
Shortly after Dholakia junior’s induction into the BJP, senior BJD leader and former minister Pratap Jena told reporters at a media conference in the party office that Jay sold himself to the saffron party.
“Had his father (Rajendra Dholakia) been alive today, he would not have appreciated this. Rajendra babu was a committed BJD leader known for his service to the people of Nuapada. Jay’s joining BJP will not make much of a difference to the BJD. Nuapada people will give a fitting reply at the right time,” Jena said.
He further added that the BJP is poaching leaders from the BJD as the saffron party is facing a crisis of leaders. The people of Nuapada are watching everything and will give a befitting reply, he said.
On the other hand, the Congress accused the BJD of indulging in the same horse trading by trying to entice its Nuapada candidate Ghasiram Majhi to its fold. Pradesh Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das told a media conference that it is now evident that BJP and BJD have an internal understanding in Odisha. The prospective BJD candidate Jay Dholakia joining BJP right after the announcement of Nuapada by-election clearly exposes their hidden alliance, he added.
Das said both parties fear the growing influence and resurgence of Congress in Odisha and especially the popularity of the Congress candidate for Nuapada Assembly segment. The joint strategy of the BJP and the BJD will be nullified by the voters of Nuapada and Majhi will be victorious with a huge mandate, the PCC president said.
Meanwhile, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the BJD went into a huddle immediately after Jay joined the BJP. A meeting of the PAC chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik at his residence deliberated at length about the party’s strategy in the wake of the political development. Sources said that the regional party is figuring out if any other member of the Dholakia family will join the fray to spoil the chances of Jay. Kalpana, wife of Rajendra Dholakia, is the first choice but given the situation she might not accept the offer to damage the prospect of her son, sources said.