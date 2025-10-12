CM Majhi condemns gang-rape of Odisha medical student in Durgapur, urges WB govt for swift action

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged gang-rape of the Odia medical student in Durgapur and urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused.

Terming the incident as ‘painful’, Majhi assured that the Odisha government will provide all assistance to the victim’s family and instructed senior officials to stay in contact with the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. To provide all the necessary support, a team of district administration and police is heading to Durgapur, he added.

Meanwhile, the father of the second-year MBBS student accused the WB government of slack response. Speaking to mediapersons, the victim’s father said, “It was a big mistake to send my daughter to West Bengal for her education. If such a sensitive incident had taken place in Odisha, swift action would have been taken against the accused,” he said after reaching Durgapur.

He said there is no security of their lives in Bengal. “The system does not work here, and there is no response from the authorities towards the family even after such a heinous crime,” he added.

WB govt must take steps for swift probe, says Dy CM

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida prayed for the speedy recovery of the victim undergoing treatment at a hospital there. “Whoever the culprits maybe, the West Bengal government must take stringent measures for a swift investigation and stringent action,” said Parida.

The Odisha government stands with the victim and her family and is ready to provide them all the necessary support, she added.

DIG Eastern Range Pinak Mishra told The New Indian Express that Balasore district administration and the police are in constant touch with the family of the victim.