Nuapada bypolls: Jay shows strength of BJP bigwigs, Majhi recalls Cong achievements

NUAPADA: Jay Dholakia and Ghasiram Majhi filed their nominations on Saturday, sending the political heat soaring in Nuapada which is headed for the bypoll on November 11.

BJP candidate Jay, son of late minister and Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia, filed his nomination papers accompanied by BJP state president Manmohan Samal, ministers Rabi Narayan Naik, Mukesh Mahaling and Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia.

Accompanied by his mother Kalpana Dholakia, Jay set out an elaborate procession with thousands of party workers and supporters participating in a rally that stretched from Khariar Road to Nuapada collector’s office.

The event turned into a massive show of strength for the BJP as Kalahandi MP Malavika Devi, Rajya Sabha member Sujit Kumar, MLAs Sudhir Pattjoshi, Laxman Bag, Tankadhar Tripathy and Ashwini Sarangi, along with district and block-level functionaries turned out in the rally.

Samal said the massive gathering reflected the people’s mood and declared that Jay’s victory is certain. “The people of Nuapada have already made up their mind. The result will be one-sided. The competition is only for the second position between the BJD and Congress,” he remarked. The state government will focus on resolving basic issues and improve agriculture, fisheries, tourism, industry, education and transport sectors, Samal added.