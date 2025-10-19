Nuapada bypolls: Jay shows strength of BJP bigwigs, Majhi recalls Cong achievements

NUAPADA: Jay Dholakia and Ghasiram Majhi filed their nominations on Saturday, sending the political heat soaring in Nuapada which is headed for the bypoll on November 11.
BJP candidate Jay, son of late minister and Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia, filed his nomination papers accompanied by BJP state president Manmohan Samal, ministers Rabi Narayan Naik, Mukesh Mahaling and Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia.
Accompanied by his mother Kalpana Dholakia, Jay set out an elaborate procession with thousands of party workers and supporters participating in a rally that stretched from Khariar Road to Nuapada collector’s office.
The event turned into a massive show of strength for the BJP as Kalahandi MP Malavika Devi, Rajya Sabha member Sujit Kumar, MLAs Sudhir Pattjoshi, Laxman Bag, Tankadhar Tripathy and Ashwini Sarangi, along with district and block-level functionaries turned out in the rally.
Samal said the massive gathering reflected the people’s mood and declared that Jay’s victory is certain. “The people of Nuapada have already made up their mind. The result will be one-sided. The competition is only for the second position between the BJD and Congress,” he remarked. The state government will focus on resolving basic issues and improve agriculture, fisheries, tourism, industry, education and transport sectors, Samal added.
Congress candidate Majhi, a veteran tribal leader, too led a massive procession from his residence to the collectorate where he submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer in presence of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das.
The rally witnessed the participation of nearly 5,000 supporters and saw enthusiastic locals lining the streets in solidarity with the Congress leader. Later in the day, party leaders including Das, MLA Ramachandra Kadam, Srikant Jena, Jagannath Patnaik, Prasad Harichandan and Suresh Routray addressed the media.
Das said, Congress will walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and fight for the rights and justice of farmers, women, labourers, youth and the socially deprived. “Despite having a tribal population of over 40 per cent, Nuapada still awaits the benefits of an ITDA tag. If Majhi is given the mandate, he will ensure that this demand is fulfilled and usher in change which is long overdue,” he added.
Das asserted that Nuapada had seen its most significant progress during Congress rule. “All five blocks of the district were electrified under Congress leadership. When several districts still struggle to get even one Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nuapada today has two, both established during our tenure. The Patora, Sundar and Saipala dams which resolved the region’s water scarcity, also stand as a benchmark of Congress governance. Yet, the BJP dares question our contribution, despite having failed to bring any visible change in the past 15 months,” he remarked.
With the nomination process gaining pace, all eyes are now on the candidates. BJD nominee and former minister Snehangini Chhuria is set to file her nomination on October 20.