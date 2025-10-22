Undertrial prisoner electrocuted in Odisha's Bargarh district jail, family alleges foul play

BARGARH: A 38-year-old under-trial prisoner (UTP) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bargarh district jail in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Giridhari Rohidas, a resident of Janhapada village under Attabira police limits. Rohidas was lodged in Bargarh district jail since the last two months after being arrested in connection with a POCSO case.

Jail superintendent Salman Kujur claimed Rohidas died by suicide at around 1 am on Tuesday after he broke an inverter cable inside ward number 8 and came in contact with an electric wire.

The UTP appeared fine until last night and even celebrated Diwali with other inmates on Monday. However, when prisoners were asleep, he cut the inverter wire and electrocuted himself to death.

“We were alerted by his screams and immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. Based on preliminary evidence and interrogation of other inmates, it appears to be a case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report,” Kujur said.