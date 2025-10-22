Undertrial prisoner electrocuted in Odisha's Bargarh district jail, family alleges foul play

BARGARH: A 38-year-old under-trial prisoner (UTP) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bargarh district jail in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Giridhari Rohidas, a resident of Janhapada village under Attabira police limits. Rohidas was lodged in Bargarh district jail since the last two months after being arrested in connection with a POCSO case.
Jail superintendent Salman Kujur claimed Rohidas died by suicide at around 1 am on Tuesday after he broke an inverter cable inside ward number 8 and came in contact with an electric wire.
The UTP appeared fine until last night and even celebrated Diwali with other inmates on Monday. However, when prisoners were asleep, he cut the inverter wire and electrocuted himself to death.
“We were alerted by his screams and immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. Based on preliminary evidence and interrogation of other inmates, it appears to be a case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report,” Kujur said.
Sources in the jail said the CCTV footage showed Rohidas had made two attempts to electrocute himself, before succeeding the third time.
However, the UTP’s family members alleged foul play in his death. His wife said, “He was fine and in a stable state of mind when I met him last Thursday. He had asked me to bring some home-cooked food and told me to visit again on Tuesday.”
She claimed the jail authorities informed her that the condition of Rohidas was serious and called her to the hospital on Tuesday morning. But by the time she reached the hospital, her husband was already dead.
“Why didn’t they inform me about his death when they called me? He had no health issues, how could his condition worsen overnight? It’s hard to believe he could take such a drastic step,” she added.
The incident has raised serious questions about security and surveillance on the jail premises, particularly as it occurred on the night of Diwali when less staff were present.
Police said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the prisoner’s death.