Woman BJD worker assaulted over political rivalry in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 42-year-old woman, a local BJD worker, was allegedly stripped and assaulted by her neighbours over political rivalry at Patasara village under Jagatsinghpur police limits on Monday night.

The victim, Rasmi Ranjita Parija, reportedly works in the BJD’s social media cell.

Sources said Parija had a long-standing political dispute with some of her neighbours. On Monday night, one Adwait Rout allegedly abused her verbally when she was engaged in household work. When she stepped out of her house, Rout allegedly caught her by the hair, dragged her onto the road, and stripped her. Later, his supporters allegedly attempted to rape her.

Hearing her screams, her husband Dukhishyam Rout (45) and son Rahul (20) rushed to her rescue, but they too were reportedly attacked with sharp weapons by the assailants. Some women from the rival group allegedly participated in the assault, beating the victim with sticks. Parija suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.