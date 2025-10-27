Are Odisha buses equipped to avoid Kurnool-like tragedies?

BHUBANESWAR: The tragic bus fire near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh that left 20 dead has exposed the vulnerability of long-distance luxury buses and blatant safety violations that plague the travel and transportation sector.

This was the second such mishap within a week after a similar incident in Rajasthan that killed 27 passengers when an air-conditioned (AC) sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire. Both incidents involved air-conditioned sleeper coaches packed with passengers and took place during the early hours when most travellers were asleep.

These frequent fire tragedies involving luxury buses have turned the spotlight on the safety measures adopted by the bus operators and enforcement protocols put in place by the authorities in Odisha and elsewhere.

An investigation revealed a troubling reality as most of the buses plying on Odisha’s roads remain dangerously unprepared to deal with fire emergencies. From design to lax enforcement, the passenger carriers continue to rely on luck rather than safety measures to save lives.

As per the data obtained from the Commerce and Transport department, 16,090 buses having seating arrangements for 25 and above passengers have been registered in the state between January 1, 2005 and September 30 this year. Among them, 142 are school buses, 729 are government buses and the remaining 15,219 buses are owned by individuals and private firms.

Of the 729 government buses, 465 belong to Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and 138 among them are AC buses. The figures, however, exclude the new fleet of around 1,745 conventional diesel buses compliant with BS-VI emission norms that were under procurement recently by the OSRTC.