Eight Odisha districts in admin focus as ‘Montha’ begins to take shape

BHUBANESWAR: As Montha, post-monsoon season’s first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal region, began to take shape off Andhra Pradesh coast, Odisha focused its disaster preparedness in eight districts likely to bear the brunt of the storm. Hilly districts have been put on landslide alert.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the administrative readiness on Sunday and said eight districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi - could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from tomorrow evening till October 30.

Administration of Malkangiri, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Koraput which would face direct impact of the cyclone and rains have been asked to be prepared for evacuation of people from vulnerable areas from Monday, he informed.

While directing all 30 districts to remain alert to deal with any situation, Pujari said, several coastal and interior districts including Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Puri, Kendrapara and Balasore are likely to be affected due to heavy rains.

With the cyclone likely to dump huge rainfall, the government readied 127 rescue and relief units - 99 fire services, 24 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads - to be deployed in the districts which are likely to be affected. Since landslides have emerged as a major concern during heavy rainfall, collectors were asked to take precautionary measures in hilly regions.