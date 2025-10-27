Eight Odisha districts in admin focus as ‘Montha’ begins to take shape

BHUBANESWAR: As Montha, post-monsoon season’s first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal region, began to take shape off Andhra Pradesh coast, Odisha focused its disaster preparedness in eight districts likely to bear the brunt of the storm. Hilly districts have been put on landslide alert.
Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the administrative readiness on Sunday and said eight districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi - could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from tomorrow evening till October 30.
Administration of Malkangiri, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Koraput which would face direct impact of the cyclone and rains have been asked to be prepared for evacuation of people from vulnerable areas from Monday, he informed.
While directing all 30 districts to remain alert to deal with any situation, Pujari said, several coastal and interior districts including Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Puri, Kendrapara and Balasore are likely to be affected due to heavy rains.
With the cyclone likely to dump huge rainfall, the government readied 127 rescue and relief units - 99 fire services, 24 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads - to be deployed in the districts which are likely to be affected. Since landslides have emerged as a major concern during heavy rainfall, collectors were asked to take precautionary measures in hilly regions.
In Gajapati and Kandhamal which recorded landslides in recent weeks, Pujari said, administration has been asked to be prepared in the event of recurrence this time. Rescue teams have already been deployed in advance in both the districts, he said and added that collectors were instructed to identify other vulnerable regions and take precautionary measures.
Pregnant women, those expecting delivery during the next seven days, would be given priority during the evacuation process.
Meanwhile, the Women and Child Development department ordered closure of anganwadi centres in the eight districts on October 28 and 29 in view of the storm while asking district authorities to take call on their operation on October 27 and 30. In the seven coastal and interior districts, collectors have been authorised to decide closure of anganwadi centres basing on the emerging situation.
Stating that deployment of rescue and fire services teams have already been started, Pujari said that the administration is prepared to deal with the requirement of drinking water, medicines and other exigencies during the period. He warned that hoarding of essential commodities will attract strong action from the government.
The minister said that fishermen have been asked not to venture into sea from October 27 to 31. According to information received by the government, he said, all fishermen have returned from sea by evening. Special relief commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh said rainfall will start from Monday and increase on October 28 and 29.