IIC suspended after Odisha man suffers stroke in custody

CUTTACK: DGP YB Khurania on Sunday placed IIC of Tangi police station, Siba Prasad Bhadra under suspension for alleged gross misconduct and illegal detention of a man who suffered a brain stroke while in custody.

“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding is completed against Siba Prasad Bhadra, IIC, Tangi police station under Cuttack district for his gross misconduct and illegal detention pending further enquiry and whereas, it is considered expedient in the interest of public service, I, therefore, in exercise of power conferred vide Rule 840 of PMR-1940, place him under suspension with immediate effect,” read the order issued by the DGP.

It further stated that Bhadra will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, Central Range, Cuttack as long as the order remains in force, and draw the SA and DA as admissible under Rule-90 of Odisha Service Code.

Forty-five-year-old Krupasindhu Pradhan of Nandua under Shalagan gram panchayat was detained by Tangi police last Tuesday in connection with a land agreement dispute. He suffered a brain stroke on Thursday while in police custody and is currently under treatment at SCB medical college and hospital.

Following the incident, his family members alleged his two friends Ajay Jena and Bidyadhar Behera had falsely implicated him in a land fraud case in connivance with police. They further claimed Pradhan suffered the stroke as he was mentally tortured while in police custody.