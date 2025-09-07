Odia Asmita without tribal languages not possible: CM Majhi at Odisha Literary Festival

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called upon litterateurs to preserve the core values of Odisha’s culture, tradition and literature amid the rapid transformation taking place across the social and cultural fabric of the country.

Inaugurating the 13th edition of Odisha Literary Festival in the presence of editorial director of TNIE Prabhu Chawla, The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon and resident editor for Odisha Siba Mohanty here, the chief minister also asserted the importance of tribal languages and stated Odia Asmita (Odia pride) is incomplete without them. The state government is thus making every effort to preserve and promote the tribal languages, he said.

The chief minister said, “I repeatedly talk about ‘Odia Asmita’ because it is the basic mantra for all development. Loving our motherland, mother tongue and culture is crucial for progress. My government has taken many steps in this direction.”

Majhi said Odia language has been enriched and influenced by various regional and tribal dialects. The state is home to 62 tribal communities, each with its own distinct language and culture. “However, only Santhali language with Ol Chiki script has got recognition. Efforts are on to promote other tribal languages without a script by printing books written in the Odia but using their spoken language. This approach will enable tribal students to access educational materials in their mother tongue even if those languages do not have a standardised script,” he said.