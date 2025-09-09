BJD leader and Nuapada MLA Dholakia dies at 69

NUAPADA: Senior BJD leader and Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia passed away while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was 69.
Dholakia had been ailing for several months and was admitted to MGM Hospital in Chennai for advanced medical care. He had undergone a heart transplant recently and was preparing for a kidney transplant when his condition worsened.
BJD’s Nuapada district president Abani Ranjan Joshi said Dholakia’s body will be airlifted to Raipur and then brought to his residence here. A rally will be taken out through Ekta chowk before reaching the mini stadium where his mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites will be performed at Swarga Dwar in Khariar on Tuesday.
The MLA’s untimely demise left Nuapada district and Odisha’s political circles in mourning. Tributes poured in from leaders across party lines, recalling his contribution to tribal and rural development.
Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Nuapada MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers to Lord Jagannath for eternal peace to the departed soul.”
Leader of Opposition Naveen Pattnaik also expressed grief on the death of his party MLA on X. “He (Dholakia) was always at the forefront in strengthening the party’s organisation and raising his voice for people’s rights. His passing is an irreparable loss to the party. His contributions to public service will always be remembered. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” said Naveen.
Dholakia’s was first elected as an MLA from Nuapada in 2004. Prior to that, he was the Nuapada NAC chairman in 1993. Later, he joined the BJD and emerged as a strong voice for the people of western Odisha. While in BJD, he was elected MLA thrice - 2009, 2019 and 2024. During his third term, Dholakia also served as the Planning and Convergence minister for a brief period.