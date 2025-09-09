BJD leader and Nuapada MLA Dholakia dies at 69

NUAPADA: Senior BJD leader and Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia passed away while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was 69.

Dholakia had been ailing for several months and was admitted to MGM Hospital in Chennai for advanced medical care. He had undergone a heart transplant recently and was preparing for a kidney transplant when his condition worsened.

BJD’s Nuapada district president Abani Ranjan Joshi said Dholakia’s body will be airlifted to Raipur and then brought to his residence here. A rally will be taken out through Ekta chowk before reaching the mini stadium where his mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites will be performed at Swarga Dwar in Khariar on Tuesday.

The MLA’s untimely demise left Nuapada district and Odisha’s political circles in mourning. Tributes poured in from leaders across party lines, recalling his contribution to tribal and rural development.