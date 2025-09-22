Dholakia’s contribution to Nuapada, Odisha will be remembered: CM

NUAPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the condolence meeting organised in memory of former MLA late Rajendra Dholakia during his visit to Nuapada on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Dholakia was not only a political colleague but also a close friend. “He may have had political rivals, but never an enemy. His contribution to Nuapada and Odisha as a four-time legislator since 2004 and a minister will always be remembered. His demise is a great loss to the district and the state which has lost a compassionate and capable leader,” he said.
Majhi also visited Dholakia’s residence, met his wife Kalpana and son Jay, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Thousands of people from across Nuapada district attended the condolence meeting to pay their respects. Senior leaders and workers of both BJP and BJD attended the meet.
During his visit to the district, Majhi also received grievance petitions from local residents and assured them of necessary action. He emphasised that although Nuapada is geographically far from Bhubaneswar, it remains a priority for his government to address their issues. The chief Minister said he would continue to visit Nuapada regularly to ensure holistic development of the district.
Earlier in the day, Majhi was welcomed at Gotma airstrip by Nuapada collector Madhusudan Dash, SP Amritpal Singh, former MP Basanta Panda and district president of BJP Kamalesh Dixit. BJD leaders including former ministers Debi Prasad Mishra, Pushpendra Singhdeo and Dibya Shankar Mishra besides Balangir MLA Kalikesh Singh Deo and Khariar MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi were present.