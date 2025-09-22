Dholakia’s contribution to Nuapada, Odisha will be remembered: CM

NUAPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the condolence meeting organised in memory of former MLA late Rajendra Dholakia during his visit to Nuapada on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Dholakia was not only a political colleague but also a close friend. “He may have had political rivals, but never an enemy. His contribution to Nuapada and Odisha as a four-time legislator since 2004 and a minister will always be remembered. His demise is a great loss to the district and the state which has lost a compassionate and capable leader,” he said.

Majhi also visited Dholakia’s residence, met his wife Kalpana and son Jay, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Thousands of people from across Nuapada district attended the condolence meeting to pay their respects. Senior leaders and workers of both BJP and BJD attended the meet.