UTP who fled Rourkela jail found dead in forest

ROURKELA: The decomposed body of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) who escaped from Rourkela special jail four days back, was found in the nearby forest on Durgapur hill on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Suresh Barla (30). His body was recovered just a few hundred metre away from the jail premises.

IIC of RN Pali police station Rajendra Swain said the UTP’s body was identified with the help of his family members. His decomposed body infested with maggots bore a few injury marks which the UTP possibly sustained after he jumped from the jail wall to escape.

It is suspected that after jumping from the high boundary wall of the jail, Barla suffered fatal injuries. Determined not to be caught, he might have managed to pull himself up to the forested Durgapur hill where he succumbed to his injuries. The hill is at a touching distance of the jail boundary wall, said police.