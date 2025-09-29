National mediation conference concludes in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The two-day-long national mediation conference concluded here with Union ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and Orissa High Court emphasising strengthening of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms to reduce litigations and ease the burden on courts.

Justice MM Sundaresh of the Supreme Court said mediation is an age-old tradition in the country and there is a need to bring it to the forefront now.

Stating that Odisha has been always a land of mediators, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it is reflected in the culture and tradition of Lord Jagannath. Pradhan said there are four crore pending cases in different courts of the country and mediation can contribute significantly in resolving them.

Union minister of state for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said mediation can be used as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism in various fields.

Among others Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Sanjay Karol and Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Harish Tandon also spoke.