Rs 35 lakh ex-gratia to deceased DCBL worker

ROURKELA: Normalcy returned to the Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL) plant at Rajgangpur town in Sundargarh district after the company management agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 35 lakh and other benefits to the family of the contract worker who died in a mishap on Tuesday.

Rajgangpur MLA CS Razzen Ekka said the DCBL management agreed to provide Rs 35 lakh compensation and permanent job to the family of deceased worker Chandra Minz. Besides, the company will bear educational expenses of the worker’s children till graduation and ensure monthly ESI pension of Rs 14,400.

Rajgangpur IIC Bijay Dash said after finalisation of the compensation, police handed over the deceased worker’s body to his family after autopsy.

Minz, in his mid-20s, was engaged in parking loaded wagons at the Production Line 1 of DCBL plant when he was reportedly crushed to death. He was a resident of Kutunia village in Rajgangpur.