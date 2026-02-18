SC panel seeks report from Odisha government on Haladiapadar road overbridge mishaps

BHUBANESWAR: Taking cognisance of the tragic mishap that claimed five lives and injured six others, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) has sought a government report on the Haladiapadar road overbridge (ROB) on NH-16 in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The committee’s intervention has come despite the state government having already initiated a separate probe into the alleged faulty geometric design of the ROB.

According to official communication accessed by TNIE, the SC panel has asked chief secretary Anu Garg to submit a detailed report by March 5 describing the possible causes of the mishap and safety measures proposed to be taken to prevent such accidents in future.

Interim secretary of SCCoRS RK Jain has also urged the state government to take necessary steps to prevent occurrence of such mishaps due to poor enforcement of traffic laws and over speeding/wrong side driving and drunken driving.

The state government has, meanwhile, ordered an intensive inspection of the Haladiapadar ROB near Berhampur after a series of accidents, including the devastating crash over two weeks ago.

On January 31, five persons died when a speeding truck rammed into three motorcycles one after another before hitting the sidewall of the bridge.

Locals claim that more than 20 people have died in mishaps in the recent years and blame the bridge's flawed geometric configuration and problematic approach alignment for the frequent accidents.