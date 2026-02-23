Kendrapara school gang-rape case tagged ‘Red Flag’; Crime Branch, education dept launch probe

KENDRAPARA: The alleged gang-rape of a Class VII student by three teachers and a peon at a private school in Kendrapara’s Rajkanika has been classified as a ‘Red Flag’ case by the Odisha Police.

While the Crime Against Women and Children (CAW&CW) wing of the Crime Branch is supervising the police investigation, the district education officer (DEO) has launched a separate probe into the matter.

On Sunday, senior police officers interrogated several teachers and staff members of the school on Sunday. A police team also visited the 12-year-old survivor’s village and questioned her parents. CCTV footage from the school premises is being verified as part of the investigation. Additionally, a scientific team inspected the laboratory and other suspected crime spots within the school premises.

Pattamundai SDPO Sukant Kumar Patra said the statement of the survivor was recorded under section 180 of the BNSS. A special public prosecutor will be appointed soon to fast-track the trial.

Kendrapara DEO Pabitra Mohan Barik said the School and Mass Education department has directed his office to submit a detailed report on the incident.

“We will submit a comprehensive report after a thorough inquiry. The authorities will take appropriate action based on our findings. The Education department has the power to withdraw permission granted to the school to operate,” he said.