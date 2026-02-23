Kendrapara school gang-rape case tagged ‘Red Flag’; Crime Branch, education dept launch probe

KENDRAPARA: The alleged gang-rape of a Class VII student by three teachers and a peon at a private school in Kendrapara’s Rajkanika has been classified as a ‘Red Flag’ case by the Odisha Police.
While the Crime Against Women and Children (CAW&CW) wing of the Crime Branch is supervising the police investigation, the district education officer (DEO) has launched a separate probe into the matter.
On Sunday, senior police officers interrogated several teachers and staff members of the school on Sunday. A police team also visited the 12-year-old survivor’s village and questioned her parents. CCTV footage from the school premises is being verified as part of the investigation. Additionally, a scientific team inspected the laboratory and other suspected crime spots within the school premises.
Pattamundai SDPO Sukant Kumar Patra said the statement of the survivor was recorded under section 180 of the BNSS. A special public prosecutor will be appointed soon to fast-track the trial.
Kendrapara DEO Pabitra Mohan Barik said the School and Mass Education department has directed his office to submit a detailed report on the incident.
“We will submit a comprehensive report after a thorough inquiry. The authorities will take appropriate action based on our findings. The Education department has the power to withdraw permission granted to the school to operate,” he said.
On the day, the Congress strongly condemned the incident. After meeting the survivor and her parents, district Congress president Debasmita Sharma said, “This brutal gang rape in a private English-medium school once again raises serious concerns about women’s safety in the state.”
Meanwhile, the arrest of four teachers and the school peon in connection with the case has caused widespread concern among parents and guardians. “Several parents have decided not to send their children to the school anymore, “said a parent on condition of anonymity.
Notably, Odisha Police introduced the ‘Red Flag Case’ classification in 2014 to prioritise major crimes against women. Cases marked under this category are closely monitored, with regular progress reports issued regarding investigation and court proceedings.