Restrictions imposed on construction activities in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to curb air pollution

BHUBANESWAR: As air quality continues to worsen in twin cities, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a series of restrictions.

Forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia informed that as a part of the restriction, all construction activities in the twin cities will remain suspended from 6 pm to 10 am the next day.

"There will also be restrictions on demolition activities to prevent the spread of dust and particulate matter," he said.

"While regulatory measures have been imposed in Balasore and Bhadrak from Monday to curb pollution, similar enforcement will be carried out in other urban areas and industrial belts witnessing a high level of air pollution during winter," Singhkhuntia told TNIE.