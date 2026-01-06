Restrictions imposed on construction activities in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to curb air pollution

BHUBANESWAR: As air quality continues to worsen in twin cities, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a series of restrictions.
Forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia informed that as a part of the restriction, all construction activities in the twin cities will remain suspended from 6 pm to 10 am the next day.
"There will also be restrictions on demolition activities to prevent the spread of dust and particulate matter," he said.
"While regulatory measures have been imposed in Balasore and Bhadrak from Monday to curb pollution, similar enforcement will be carried out in other urban areas and industrial belts witnessing a high level of air pollution during winter," Singhkhuntia told TNIE.
The Minister said the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has been asked to issue an order in this regard.
Singhkhuntia said meteorological conditions are also responsible for the deterioration of air quality during winter.
"However, to overcome the crisis, an order has been issued to impose restrictions in the affected areas for a sustained period," he said.
Air quality in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack continues to remain poor for over a month. In the last five days of December, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of both cities have deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category twice.
While the State capital logged an AQI of 305 and 317 mg/m3 on January 1 and 2, respectively, the air quality of Cuttack stood at 304 and 324 mg/m3 on these two days.
On Tuesday, Bhubaneswar has an AQI of 238 mg/m3, while in Cuttack it is slightly better at 200 mg/m3, as of 3 pm.
Keeping in view of the deteriorating air quality in the State capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pressed anti-smog guns/mist cannons in key locations, including Baramunda and Lingaraj bus stand.
Meanwhile, municipal authorities said a crackdown will also be launched on burning waste in open as well as on hotels, restaurants and dhabas using firewood and coal-based tandoor.
Officials said green net fencing has also been mandated at construction sites in both cities to prevent dust pollution.