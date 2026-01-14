Rs 50L gold & silver heist a day after robbers attack jeweller in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Unidentified miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh from a jewellery showroom after drilling a hole in the store’s shutter at Thakurapatana village under Kendrapara Sadar police limits on Monday night.

The incident comes a day after robbers chopped off both the palms of a jeweller of Thakurapatana and looted gold ornaments from him in Kudanagari area of the district.

According to Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, the owner of ‘Basuvdev Aalankar’ at Thakurapatana, he closed his jewellery shop at around 9 pm and went home. At around midnight, he checked his mobile phone to watch the footage of CCTV cameras installed at his shop. To his shock, he found three miscreants entering the jewellery store.

Dipti rushed to the shop from his house at Gualisingh, about one km from his store, and tried to prevent the miscreants from fleeing with the stolen ornaments. However, the unidentified criminals threatened him with a revolver and escaped with 12 kg of silver and 220 gram of gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh, claimed Dipti.