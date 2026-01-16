Odisha mob lynching: Muslim man killed by cow vigilantes in Balasore

A 35-year-old Muslim man was lynched in Odisha’s Balasore district in the early hours of Wednesday after a pickup van he was travelling in was allegedly intercepted while transporting cattle. The victim, identified as Sk Makandar Mahammad, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Balasore district hospital.

According to preliminary information, the pickup van was travelling from the Jayadeva Kasba side when a group of assailants allegedly flagged it down and began assaulting both the driver and Mahammad. The attackers reportedly rained blows on the occupants shortly after stopping the vehicle.

A purported video of the incident that has since surfaced on social media allegedly shows the assailants forcing Mahammad to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” The authenticity of the video has not been officially confirmed. The incident was first reported by Maktoob Media.

Police initially registered a first FIR based on a complaint related to the pickup van accident. According to this FIR, the vehicle, allegedly being driven rashly, lost balance and overturned on the roadside. It stated that by the time police reached the spot, the driver had already been shifted to a hospital and a cow was found at the site.

“The cow was seized and brought to the Maa Bharati Goshala, and the pickup vehicle was brought to the police station. The complainant submitted a written report for taking legal action against the owner and driver of the pickup van,” the FIR noted.