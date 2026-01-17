Three held for lynching Balasore man on suspicion of cattle smuggling

BALASORE: Balasore Sadar police on Thursday arrested three persons for lynching a man on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Astia village.

While police are yet to disclose the names of the three accused, sources said the trio was members of a right wing outfit. They were reportedly involved in beating 36-year-old Sk Makandar Mahammad to death. Police said on January 13, Makandar was travelling in a cattle-laden pickup van late in the night. Members of a local right wing outfit intercepted the vehicle and found the cattle inside it. While the van driver fled from the spot, Makandar was caught by the mob and brutally assaulted by them.

Makandar suffered grievous injuries in the attack and was later rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital. However, he succumbed during treatment.

The next day, the victim’s brother Sk Jitendar Mahammad filed a complaint in Sadar police station. Acting on it, police registered a case and arrested the three accused who were produced in court.