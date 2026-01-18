Passenger injured in IndiaOne aircraft mishap dies before airlift

ROURKELA: A 46-year-old injured passenger of the IndiaOne Air aircraft that had crash-landed in Rourkela a week back, died of cardiac arrest during treatment at the JP Hospital here on Saturday, while efforts were being made to airlift him to Mumbai for further treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Kumar Biswal. Biswal was also suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease), CVD (Cardiovascular Disease) and DM (Diabetes Mellitus).

Confirming his death, chairman of JP Hospital & Research Centre, Sanjay Bansal said Biswal died at around 4.23 pm due to cardiac arrest. “The regional airliner - IndiaOne Air - was about to airlift the patient to a higher centre in Mumbai for better recovery. As the airliner’s medical team was preparing to airlift him, the patient died,” he said.

Reliable sources in the JP hospital said Biswal’s heart was performing with only 25 per cent capacity. As the air-ambulance was ready to lift him, Biswal suffered back-to-back heart attacks and was twice revived with CPRs. But after the third attack, he could not be revived, they said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Aviation has condoled Biswal’s death. Issuing a statement in this connection, it said, Biswal’s health condition remained critical due to pre-existing heart and renal conditions.

“Subsequently, he developed a severe lung infection, which led to further deterioration of his health. But, while being transferred to the air ambulance, the patient suffered a massive cardiac arrest and collapsed. Despite the best efforts of the attending medical team, he could not be revived and was declared dead,” the statement added.