Ray-Harichandan, Naveen-AU Singh meetings fuel Rajya Sabha poll buzz in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the process for Rajya Sabha elections set on rails, behind-the-scenes political manoeuvres seem to have gained momentum in Odisha.

While the sudden meeting between senior BJP leader Dilip Ray and Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan at the latter’s residence here on Saturday drew immense attention, the Friday night engagement between purportedly estranged colleagues Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and former minister AU Singh Deo has added to the political buzz.

Election will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha and while the BJP and BJD have numbers stacked for two and one seat each, the fourth one will go down to the mathematics and shrewd political management. Harichandan had on Thursday announced that the BJP will go all out to grab the seat by fielding its candidate. The third candidate will also be victorious, he had asserted.

His meeting with Ray is being seen in this light. Harichandan, however, said that the meeting had nothing to do with politics and was just a personal visit by Ray. “There was no discussion on any issue. We share a personal relationship and he had come to visit our family. He also met my father to enquire about his health,” Harichandan said.