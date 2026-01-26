Governor, CM join leaders in applauding Padma Shri awardees from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several politicians congratulated the four Padma Shri awardees from Odisha.

Hailing Mahendra Kumar Mishra for his notable contribution to literature and education, the Governor said his enduring engagement with scholarship and Odia literature has earned well-deserved national recognition. Simanchal Patro’s outstanding contribution to art and his lifelong dedication to folk theatre, particularly efforts to preserve Prahallada Nataka have played a vital role in safeguarding Odisha’s rich cultural traditions, he said.

Padma Shri bestowed upon Sarat Kumar Patra acknowledges his exceptional journey in the world of art and the distinguished contribution of Charan Hembram to literature and education has played a vital role in preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge and cultural heritage, Kambhampati added.

Congratulating the four eminent personalities, the chief minister said it is a matter of great pride and honour for the entire state. “Their achievements have given a new recognition to Odisha’s art and culture at the national-level. I wish them a bright future by the grace of Lord Jagannath,” Majhi said.