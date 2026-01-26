Governor, CM join leaders in applauding Padma Shri awardees from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several politicians congratulated the four Padma Shri awardees from Odisha.
Hailing Mahendra Kumar Mishra for his notable contribution to literature and education, the Governor said his enduring engagement with scholarship and Odia literature has earned well-deserved national recognition. Simanchal Patro’s outstanding contribution to art and his lifelong dedication to folk theatre, particularly efforts to preserve Prahallada Nataka have played a vital role in safeguarding Odisha’s rich cultural traditions, he said.
Padma Shri bestowed upon Sarat Kumar Patra acknowledges his exceptional journey in the world of art and the distinguished contribution of Charan Hembram to literature and education has played a vital role in preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge and cultural heritage, Kambhampati added.
Congratulating the four eminent personalities, the chief minister said it is a matter of great pride and honour for the entire state. “Their achievements have given a new recognition to Odisha’s art and culture at the national-level. I wish them a bright future by the grace of Lord Jagannath,” Majhi said.
Congratulating the awardees, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre has given national recognition to grassroots talents by selecting them for the prestigious award. He thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah for continuously promoting Odisha’s culture and talent on the global stage.
Stating that under Modi government, people of Odisha have always received due respect, Pradhan said it has become a tradition to bring grassroots ‘hidden gems’ into the limelight through Padma Awards.
Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said their contributions to enriching the fields of literature, education and art are invaluable. “May your achievements further enhance Odisha’s glory and I wish you all continued success in the days ahead,” he added.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal said the Padma Shri awards are a pride for every citizen of Odisha and a pointer towards a bright future for the state. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das said their invaluable contributions to literature, education and art have brought national recognition to Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.