Four 'unsung heroes' from Odisha chosen for Padma Shri award

BHUBANESWAR: Four ‘unsung heroes’ from Odisha are among the 131 names chosen for the Padma Awards this year.

The awardees are eminent educationist and folklorist Mahendra Kumar Mishra (73), Santali researcher and educator Charan Hembram (76), renowned Prahallada Nataka artist Simanchal Patro (98) and master weaver and tie-and-dye artist Sarat Kumar Patra (60). All four have been selected for the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education, literature, folk theatre, music and traditional arts.

Mishra, a native of Sinapali in Nuapada district, is a distinguished linguist, folklorist and educationist who has devoted decades to documenting and preserving Odisha’s rich oral traditions, particularly those of tribal communities. He has worked closely with institutions such as UNESCO, NCERT and Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

Hembram, hailing from Nuagaon in Mayurbhanj district, has been a tireless advocate for the Santali language and tribal education for more than three decades. A researcher, educator and writer, Hembram has established several institutions aimed at making education accessible to tribal children.

An exponent of Prahallada Nataka, a traditional folk theatre form, Simanchal has dedicated his life to preserving and propagating the centuries-old art. A resident of Bomkai in Ganjam district, Simanchal has mastered more than 35 ragas and over 300 songs associated with folk art form.

Born into a traditional handloom family in Hariharpurpatana of Cuttack district, Sarat is known for his exceptional craftsmanship in Odisha’s famed handloom tradition. A master weaver, he creates a wide range of exquisite handwoven textiles, including sarees, dress materials and dhotis, using cotton, silk and bapta (cotton-silk blend) yarns. His fabrics are also offered to Lord Jagannath in Puri on festive occasions.