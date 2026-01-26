Four 'unsung heroes' from Odisha chosen for Padma Shri award

BHUBANESWAR: Four ‘unsung heroes’ from Odisha are among the 131 names chosen for the Padma Awards this year.
The awardees are eminent educationist and folklorist Mahendra Kumar Mishra (73), Santali researcher and educator Charan Hembram (76), renowned Prahallada Nataka artist Simanchal Patro (98) and master weaver and tie-and-dye artist Sarat Kumar Patra (60). All four have been selected for the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education, literature, folk theatre, music and traditional arts.
Mishra, a native of Sinapali in Nuapada district, is a distinguished linguist, folklorist and educationist who has devoted decades to documenting and preserving Odisha’s rich oral traditions, particularly those of tribal communities. He has worked closely with institutions such as UNESCO, NCERT and Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.
Hembram, hailing from Nuagaon in Mayurbhanj district, has been a tireless advocate for the Santali language and tribal education for more than three decades. A researcher, educator and writer, Hembram has established several institutions aimed at making education accessible to tribal children.
An exponent of Prahallada Nataka, a traditional folk theatre form, Simanchal has dedicated his life to preserving and propagating the centuries-old art. A resident of Bomkai in Ganjam district, Simanchal has mastered more than 35 ragas and over 300 songs associated with folk art form.
Born into a traditional handloom family in Hariharpurpatana of Cuttack district, Sarat is known for his exceptional craftsmanship in Odisha’s famed handloom tradition. A master weaver, he creates a wide range of exquisite handwoven textiles, including sarees, dress materials and dhotis, using cotton, silk and bapta (cotton-silk blend) yarns. His fabrics are also offered to Lord Jagannath in Puri on festive occasions.
Padma shri awardees
Mahendra Kumar Mishra
Sinapali, Nuapada
A distinguished linguist, folklorist and educationist Mahendra Kumar Mishra has been chosen for Padma Shri in recognition of his four-decade-long contribution to multilingual education, preservation of tribal languages and promotion of India’s rich oral and cultural traditions. Currently National Advisor on Multilingual Education at the Language and Learning Foundation, New Delhi, Mishra has played a pioneering role in shaping mother tongue-based education policies at both national and international levels.
He has worked extensively with tribal and indigenous communities, developing education programmes in 10 tribal languages of Odisha. He is the recipient of UNESCO’s first International Mother Language Award in 2023, conferred by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for his outstanding work in advancing multilingual education.
Other major honours include Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award, Kalevala Award, Finland, and Veer Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah Award from Madhya Pradesh government. His notable works include Erai Erai: Multilingual Education in Tribal Schools of India, Paharia Oral Tradition, Oral Epics of Kalahandi and Saora Tales and Songs, besides important translations of global folklore classics into Odia. He said this recognition will inspire him to continue working for inclusive education policies and lesser known languages.
Charan Hembram
Nuagaon, Mayurbhanj
Charan Hembram has been honoured for his lifelong contribution to promotion of Santali Ol Chiki script, tribal education, folk arts and environmental consciousness. Born on February 9, 1952 Hembram has dedicated himself to tribal identity through language and culture. He received formal training in teaching, development communication and grassroots awareness and specialised early in Santali education under All India Adivasi Socio Educational & Cultural Association.
He was the secretary of the Board of Santali Education, Odisha from 1992-2004, when he played a pivotal role in promoting Ol Chiki education. Hembram founded multiple Santali Akharas, opera groups and Ol Itun Asras, authored books in Ol Chiki, contributed extensively to journals, and composed Santali songs. His contributions have been recognised through numerous state and national honours, including Guru Gourav award, best drama director award, music director award, Guru Gomkey Pandit Raghunath Murmu fellowship, awards from Sahitya Academy-linked forums, and recognition from the Odisha government.
“This award was a surprise for me. The honour belongs to the entire Santali community who have fought to preserve their language and identity. It is for Guru Pandit Raghunath Murmu, all Ol Chiki teachers, artists and students who kept our script and culture alive against all odds,” he said.
Sarat Kumar Patra
Hariharpurpatana, Cuttack
Sarat Kumar Patra has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his extraordinary contribution to India’s handloom heritage. Patra has carried forward the centuries-old legacy of Nuapatna, renowned globally for its calligraphic ikat fabrics that trace their origins to the 12th century. Keeping this rich tradition alive while pushing its artistic boundaries, Patra created the monumental ‘Dasha Avatar’ ikat wall-hanging, a rare masterpiece that seamlessly blends textile art with classical literature.
The complexity of design, precision of calligraphic weaving and perfect balance of form earned him the National Award for Handloom in 1993, conferred by the President of India. Another landmark achievement is his magnum opus, Gita Govinda Pata, an extraordinary ikat textile stretching over 51 metres, containing all 900 slokas of the classical kavya across 12 sargas. Woven entirely with natural dyes, this unparalleled work is considered among the most labour-intensive handloom creations by an individual.
He has also trained a number of weavers for their socio-economic development as well as for the development of Odishan ikat crafts. He described the Padma Shri as a moment of pride for Nuapatna cluster. “Weaving is not just a profession for us, it is a sadhana,” he said and hoped the award would draw greater attention to handloom weaving and encourage younger generations to embrace the craft.
Simanchal Patro
Bomkai, Ganjam
Simanchal Patro, an unsung hero in Odisha’s folk theatre tradition of Prahallada Nataka, has been selected for the Padma Shri in recognition of his unparallelled contribution to preserving and promoting this ancient art form. Patra’s devotion to Prahallada Nataka and the worship of Lord Nrusingha began in early childhood. His father, late Sura Patro, himself a renowned guru and Prahallada Nataka artiste, became his first teacher and greatest inspiration.Under his guidance, Simanchal imbibed the fundamentals of the art from a very young age.
At around six, he began learning Sakhi Nataka, which is considered the precursor of Odissi dance. Recognising his talent, his father soon entrusted him with the role of Prahallada, shaping his skills in singing and performance. For over six decades, Patro has travelled across Odisha and beyond to popularise Prahallada Nataka. He established akhadas, trained hundreds of students and nurtured numerous artistes.
His contributions have been recognised with several honours, including the Kendra Sangeet Natak Award in 1990, Loknatya Samman from the Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy and the Guru Gangadhar Smruti Samman in 2024. “It is a matter of pride for me to be chosen for the Padma award,” said Patro, who is currently confined to his home due to age-related health issues.