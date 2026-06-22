Odisha govt confirms five from State killed in ammonia gas leak incident at seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has confirmed that five migrant workers from the State have lost their lives and several others are injured in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood processing and export unit in Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.
The deceased have been identified as Jimani Jiwang (19), Geetha Jiwang, Bhumiya Jiwang (22), Sibani (22) and Phulamani Juanga.
As of now, three of the deceased have been identified as from the Keonjhar district.
"Other details will be shared after the verification process is completed," an official from the Labour department informed TNIE.
Labour and Employee’s State Insurance (ESI) Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia expressed grief over the matter and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
The Minister said the State government is remaining alert since the incident came to light and that constant coordination with the Tamil Nadu administration is being maintained to ensure that necessary medical help is extended to the injured.
"A State team led by Labour and ESI department special secretary Rajesh Agrawala has reached Chennai to coordinate relief and assistance efforts," he said.
Singhkhuntia also assured compensation to the affected families as per government norms.
“We hope those responsible for the lapses will face strict action as per the law, following investigation,” he said.
Department sources said that post-mortem examinations of two bodies have been completed at Thiruvallur Medical College and Hospital, while post-mortem of another deceased individual is being carried out at the same hospital.
Post-mortem arrangements for another body are being made at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and the post-mortem of another body has concluded at Stanley Hospital.
Upon completion of all formalities, the bodies will be handed over to relatives.
Officials informed that additional labour commissioner Madan Mohan Paik, one of the members of the State team, will remain in Chennai to coordinate with the hospital authorities in Tamil Nadu regarding the post-mortem and other related formalities.
Meanwhile, Agrawala, along with the other team member Bhakta Bandhu Acharya, will proceed to Tiruvallur, where several injured workers admitted to local hospitals continue to undergo treatment.
Officials said around 130 workers affected by the incident have been accommodated in a nearby community hall in Tiruvallur, where essential arrangements have been made.
Contacts have also been established with senior Labour department officials in Chennai and Tiruvallur for coordination with the local administration to ensure proper assistance to the affected workers and their families.