Odisha govt confirms five from State killed in ammonia gas leak incident at seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has confirmed that five migrant workers from the State have lost their lives and several others are injured in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood processing and export unit in Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased have been identified as Jimani Jiwang (19), Geetha Jiwang, Bhumiya Jiwang (22), Sibani (22) and Phulamani Juanga.

As of now, three of the deceased have been identified as from the Keonjhar district.

"Other details will be shared after the verification process is completed," an official from the Labour department informed TNIE.

Labour and Employee’s State Insurance (ESI) Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia expressed grief over the matter and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Minister said the State government is remaining alert since the incident came to light and that constant coordination with the Tamil Nadu administration is being maintained to ensure that necessary medical help is extended to the injured.

"A State team led by Labour and ESI department special secretary Rajesh Agrawala has reached Chennai to coordinate relief and assistance efforts," he said.