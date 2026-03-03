West Asia conflict: Odisha govt forms working group for Odias in Middle East

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has formed a working group to keep a watch on the situation in the war-torn Middle East and evacuate people from Odisha, who are stranded in different countries of the region.

A high-level meeting presided over by chief secretary Anu Garg was held on Monday to discuss the safety and security of Odias living in the Middle East. The working group will comprise officials from Home and Labour departments, directorate of Odisha Paribar and Protector of Emigrants working for Odia people residing in those countries.

Additional chief secretary, Information and Public Relations department Hemant Sharma told this paper that the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a 24-hour tollfree number 800-46342 and a WhatsApp no 971543090571 for the stranded people. He said Pritish Panda, special officer of Odisha Paribar, has been working as the nodal officer for information and steps will be taken for the Odia people in the strife-ravaged region.

Sharma said offices of the Consul General of India in the Middle East countries have also issued tollfree numbers which can also be contacted by the people from Odisha. He said that all requests for help by the Odia people will be redirected to the working group for necessary action.