Six days after fire tragedy, Odisha govt finally axes SCB superintendent

BHUBANESWAR : Six days after the devastating fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital claimed 12 lives, the state government on Sunday finally removed the institution’s superintendent. The belated administrative action came amid mounting public anger and political pressure.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at SCB MCH Prof Jyotish Chandra Choudhury has been appointed the new superintendent of the premier medical institution. He replaces Dr Gautam Satpathy, who had come under scrutiny following the fatal fire incident. The notification, however, makes no mention of Dr Satpathy and his posting.

The change comes days after criticism over the absence of action against senior authorities, even as the incident exposed serious gaps in safety preparedness and emergency response within the hospital.