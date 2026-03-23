Six days after fire tragedy, Odisha govt finally axes SCB superintendent
BHUBANESWAR : Six days after the devastating fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital claimed 12 lives, the state government on Sunday finally removed the institution’s superintendent. The belated administrative action came amid mounting public anger and political pressure.
According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at SCB MCH Prof Jyotish Chandra Choudhury has been appointed the new superintendent of the premier medical institution. He replaces Dr Gautam Satpathy, who had come under scrutiny following the fatal fire incident. The notification, however, makes no mention of Dr Satpathy and his posting.
The change comes days after criticism over the absence of action against senior authorities, even as the incident exposed serious gaps in safety preparedness and emergency response within the hospital.
Prativa Panda replaces Lucy Das as new dean of SCB MCH
The dean and principal of SCB MCH Prof Lucy Das has also been shifted and dean and principal of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, Prof Prativa Panda will replace her at the former.
Prof Das has been allowed to continue work in the obstetrics and gynaecology department with the posting made against the vacant professor post in the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department. HoD of orthopaedics at SCB Prof Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra has been appointed dean and principal of the Baripada medical college in place of Prof Panda.
The reshuffle also includes the transfer of Satyajit Ray of orthopaedics department at the Government MCH, Sundargarh to SCB MCH as professor of the department.
Dr Tapas Kumar Panigrahi, asssociate professor of orthopaedics at MKCG MCH and currently on deputation to SCB, has been transferred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh in the same position.