Odisha to revive contempt plea in Supreme Court over Kotia dispute with Andhra Pradesh

SAMBALPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Days after the Andhra Pradesh government issued a notification to hold panchayat elections in three villages of Kotia gram panchayat, the Odisha government on Wednesday said it would revive its contempt petition in the Supreme Court over the boundary dispute with the neighbouring state.

After chairing a high-level virtual meeting in Sambalpur, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the state government has prepared a roadmap to strengthen its legal claim over the Kotia group of villages in Pottangi block of Koraput district. The Advocate General (AG) has been asked to ascertain the latest status of the contempt proceedings.

“The government will also deploy personnel from the Revenue and Police departments to monitor the situation on the ground, assess the progress of development works and submit daily reports through the Koraput collector and SP,” he said.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik over the Kotia issue, Pujari said the previous BJD government failed to protect the state’s interests. “Be it fighting for its own water or claiming land against AP, the Naveen Patnaik government lost due to lack of adequate preparation and strategy. Rather than writing letters, if the previous government had worked, people of Kotia would have trusted us,” he said.

Pujari said the BJP government prioritised development in Kotia since assuming office, with ministers frequently visiting the area to address local concerns and build public confidence. He claimed that the situation in Kotia was better than it had been in 2022. He cited efforts to resolve several local problems and ensure that government schemes and benefits reached residents through coordination among departments.