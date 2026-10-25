BJD seeks PM Modi's intervention to resolve Odisha's Kotia dispute with Andhra

The BJD on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the long-standing dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia cluster of villages, after Andhra Pradesh issued a notification for panchayat polls in the area on November 3.

Senior BJD leaders Pradeep Majhi and Bhrugu Buxipatra made the demand at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, hours before the PM arrived in the state to inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Jatni.

"The BJD would like to suggest that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi request the PM to intervene in the Kotia issue and resolve it," Pradeep Majhi said.

The BJD leaders urged Majhi to personally take up the matter with Modi if the CM was genuinely concerned about the issue.

The opposition leaders lambasted the "double-engine" government in the state for failing to "resist Andhra Pradesh's intrusion into Odisha's territory to conduct panchayat elections".

"The BJD holds the chief minister accountable if Andhra Pradesh conducts panchayat elections in Kotia villages on November 3. The elections would be considered Majhi's failure to protect the state's territory," Buxipatra said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification to conduct panchayat elections in three disputed villages -- Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri -- in Kotia gram panchayat.

The BJD alleged that leaders of different political parties of Andhra Pradesh were campaigning for their respective candidates in Kotia area while the Odisha administration remained a mute spectator.