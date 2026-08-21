Tension in Jaipur as CJP team alleges attack by BJP workers during visit to Govt school

Tensions escalated in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday after a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team visiting a government school in Rampura Kanwarpura village allegedly faced violence from locals, with members of the delegation claiming they were beaten and their vehicles vandalised.

The CJP team had visited the village as part of its ongoing ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign to inspect the condition of government schools and interact with students and teachers.

According to CJP activists, the team was confronted by a group of locals, who allegedly pelted stones, used sticks and pushed members of the delegation. CJP also alleged that the incident was pre-planned and accused BJP workers of being behind the attack.

Speaking to the media from the spot, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka accused the police of failing to intervene and demanded arrests within 48 hours and withdrawal of the Rajasthan Education Department's restrictions on visits to government schools.

"The entire country saw BJP's hooliganism live today. Stone pelting was already happening there, but the Police remained mute spectators. Police said that they won't do anything. This has been done at the behest of Madan Dilawar.

Our volunteers had their hands broken. Our vehicles have been vandalised. There was stone pelting here. Elderly people pelted stones at the women in our team and broke their phones. This was pre-planned. All these goons should be arrested within 48 hours and withdraw the order; otherwise, this protest will expand from education to Madan Dilwar now... You should be ashamed of yourself.

The school has been running in a buffalo shed for a year now; we want to get it repaired. BJP goons were present there. This is a black day in the democracy of Rajasthan," he said.