Tension in Jaipur as CJP team alleges attack by BJP workers during visit to Govt school

Tensions escalated in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday after a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team visiting a government school in Rampura Kanwarpura village allegedly faced violence from locals, with members of the delegation claiming they were beaten and their vehicles vandalised.
The CJP team had visited the village as part of its ongoing ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign to inspect the condition of government schools and interact with students and teachers.
According to CJP activists, the team was confronted by a group of locals, who allegedly pelted stones, used sticks and pushed members of the delegation. CJP also alleged that the incident was pre-planned and accused BJP workers of being behind the attack.
Speaking to the media from the spot, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka accused the police of failing to intervene and demanded arrests within 48 hours and withdrawal of the Rajasthan Education Department's restrictions on visits to government schools.
"The entire country saw BJP's hooliganism live today. Stone pelting was already happening there, but the Police remained mute spectators. Police said that they won't do anything. This has been done at the behest of Madan Dilawar.
Our volunteers had their hands broken. Our vehicles have been vandalised. There was stone pelting here. Elderly people pelted stones at the women in our team and broke their phones. This was pre-planned. All these goons should be arrested within 48 hours and withdraw the order; otherwise, this protest will expand from education to Madan Dilwar now... You should be ashamed of yourself.
The school has been running in a buffalo shed for a year now; we want to get it repaired. BJP goons were present there. This is a black day in the democracy of Rajasthan," he said.
In a post on X, CJP activist Dipke alleged that the Rajasthan Police allowed the incident to take place.
Sharing a visual of a car with a smashed window, Dipke said, "Ashu has been attacked by BJP goons in Rajasthan. Ashu and other volunteers of CJP were beaten up and have been injured. @PoliceRajasthan has allowed this to happen."
CJP team member Sanju also alleged that the delegation was attacked when it arrived to inspect the school.
"We came to visit the school here in Rampura. Our colleagues had visited here even a year back, and schools were being run in a buffalo shed. We came here to see that again. BJP-RSS goons were already present here. They hit us with sticks, pushed us, and even pelted stones at us. They pushed me to the ground and beat me with a stick, I have suffered an injury to my hand. It is hurting a lot..." he said.
The CJP's allegations come amid a controversy over recent restrictions imposed by the Rajasthan Education Department on unauthorised entry, media access and filming inside government schools.
The restrictions followed earlier inspections by the CJP, which has accused the state government of trying to conceal the poor condition of schools.
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka had earlier criticised the restrictions, saying, "The education minister is adopting an authoritarian approach to hide the poor state of education in Rajasthan. We will not be intimidated by the government's order. Our mission will continue until the condition of all government schools in Rajasthan improves."
The delegation's visit was aimed at assessing academic arrangements, student facilities, the condition of school buildings and other infrastructure in rural government schools.
The school in Rampura Kanwarpura has reportedly been declared unsafe, with classes being conducted in a cattle enclosure near the main building. CJP members said the school had been operating from a makeshift buffalo shed for about a year.
However, villagers gave a contrasting account of the incident, denying that they attacked the CJP team and claiming that the confrontation was limited to a heated exchange.
Villagers maintained that Rs 12 lakh had already been sanctioned by the area MLA for repairs and that they did not want an outside political group to interfere in the matter.
The incident drew sharp political reactions, with Rajasthan Congress leaders condemning the alleged violence and accusing the ruling BJP of trying to prevent scrutiny of government schools.
Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said violence had no place in a democracy and accused the government of trying to hide the poor condition of schools.
"This is wrong. I condemn this. There should be no violence. The condition of schools should come to light. There is no place for such violence in India. People must present their views in a non-violent manner. Schools are in bad condition; they want to hide it and cover up their sins. They won't be able to do it," said Jully.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)